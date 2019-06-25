Hubert Mocadlo



Stevens Point - Hubert J. Mocadlo, age 89, of Stevens Point, died Saturday June 22, 2019 at Atrium Senior Living at Point Manor in Stevens Point. He was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Stevens Point. He is the son of the late John & Frances (Sekorski) Mocadlo. Hubert was a Korean War veteran serving with the US Army Signal Corp from Sept. 9, 1951 to Sept. 1953. He served in Asmera and Erieta East Africa. He was a self-employed Farmer and never married.



He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 6 and was a member of the P.L.A.V Polonia Post 185. He enjoyed nature, gardening, photography and being active in his Church.



In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to St. Mary's of Custer building fund would be appreciated.



Survivors included many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: John Jr., Peter, Carl, Leo and 3 sisters: Cecelia Schulist, Sr. Marian Mocadlo and Regina Mocadlo.



Hubert's family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Point Manor and Ascension Hospice.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, WI. Rev. Gregory Michaud will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Wednesday morning at the Church.