Hubert Schulist



Custer - Hubert J. Schulist



93, of Custer, died Monday May 27, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center. Hubert was born on October 31, 1925, in the town of Sharon. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Susie (Wiza) Schulist. He attended local schools. His marriage to Bernice Schulist took place on November 23, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After the marriage the couple settled in the town of Stockton where they farmed. His wife Bernice died on March 7, 2001.



He enjoyed farming and visiting with family and friends.



Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Also survived by a special friend Evelyn Jurgella.



Hubert's family would like to thank Chrissy for her loving care and support.



He was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Polonia. Rev Gregory Michaud will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Hubert's name will be established at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary