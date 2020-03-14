|
Imogene R. Swift
Cedarburg - Imogene R. Swift (nee Sanders) beloved wife of the late Leonard W. Swift was called home to our lord on Saturday March 7, 2020. Loving mother of Jean (Kevin), Mary Kaye (Donald), Michael, James (Ann), Patricia (John) and Carol (James P.). Grandmother of Jamie (Heather), Darcy (Rob), Michael (Malou), Samantha, Christopher, Dustin (Laura), Derek (fiancee Stacy) Jeffrey, Peter, Jessica and Patrick Michael (Daria). Great Grandmother of Megan, Cody, Clay, Kerianna, Madison, Matthew, Moira, Caden, Oliver, Keaton and Max. Great Great Grandma to Marlee. Preceded in death by her parents John and Edith Sanders, brother Jack and wife Dorothy Sanders, Daughter Margaret Rose and Grandson Matthew Stautz.
The family expresses their most sincere and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Home Instead and the entire staff at the Lasata Care Center for the love and care of Imogene. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 11:45am and a funeral Mass will follow at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Knit and Crochet Ministry at St. Francis Borgia Church 1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012 would be appreciated.
The Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg is honored to assist Imogene's family. For additional information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020