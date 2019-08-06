|
Irene E. Hintz
Amherst Junction - Irene Esther Hintz passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Surrounded by her six daughters, she was called to heaven to join her dear husband on his birthday, which was a peaceful and fitting end to a full and wonderful life.
Irene was born on May 27, 1924 in the Town of New Hope, Wisconsin to Bernard and Veronica (Damask) Koziczkowski. She attended Garfield School and then went to Sacred Heart School in Polonia.
Irene worked at Lullabye in Stevens Point before she married the love of her life, Harry Michael Hintz, on October 20, 1945 at Sacred Heart Church in Polonia. The couple were married for 57 years at the time of Harry's passing on April 18, 2002. After raising her daughters, Irene returned to the workforce at the Meadow Inn restaurant in Amherst, where she baked her famous pies for 25 years.
Baking delicious pies, breads, cakes, and cookies, and cooking homemade meals were not her only talents. Irene also bowled with her friends for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She loved to play bingo and cards as well as make trips to the casino with her family. During baseball and football season she always watched the Brewers and the Packers, and of course, she had to watch her beloved Molly B. polkas on television weekly.
Her love and support for her family was unconditional and she was a confidant to all, lending her warm heart and hand any way she could. Spending time with family was something she enjoyed a great deal, and she loved to celebrate special occasions and attend events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Irene's love of God and her faith were strong. She prayed her special prayers for her family and friends every day, and she had a rosary in her hands always and would not go to bed without it. She was a member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Society for 50 years and was also a member of the St. James Altar Society.
Irene is survived by her six devoted daughters: Judie (Norm Barber) Hintz, Patti (Rick) Jauch, Kathy (Jim) Trzinski, Carol (Glenn) Kulas, Diane (Ken) Kwiatkowski, and Dorene (Tim) Stolpa.
She also leaves behind her beloved nine grandchildren: Jessica Trzinski, Ryan (Kari) Trzinski, Amy (Mike) Marcott, Michael Trzinski, Adam Kwiatkowski, Kate (Jon Seidler) Kwiatkowski, Kelly (Dustin) Seefeldt, Kevin Stolpa, and Jess (Jay) Garvin.
Her 10 cherished great-grandchildren: Emily Rose and Hannah Irene Trzinski, Jace James and Jackson David Harcus, Elliott Lee and Harry Ryan Trzinski, Jacob Donald and Samantha Carol Marcott, and Macy Ruth and Cooper John Garvin. Her dear sister, Mary Koziczkowski and brother Chester Koziczkowski and Many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Harry, daughter, Joan, great-grandson, Lucas Seefeldt, sister, Susan Zolandz, and brothers, Henry, Emil, Joe, and Stanley Koziczkowski.
The family would like to thank the Aspirus Hospice Staff as well as Nicolet staff members Aaryn and Karen, who became like family while helping care for Irene.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 10, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Amherst, WI. Rev. Daniel Hackel will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Friday Aug. 9, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019