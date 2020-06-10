Irene F. Skrzeczkoski
Irene F. Skrzeczkoski

Junction City - Irene F. Skrzeczkoski, 87, Junction City, died peacefully with family at her side on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Gregory Michaud will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Martens / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Irene was born on September 25, 1932 in Marshfield, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Pink) Florence. She was united in marriage to Chester E. Skrzeczkoski, Jr. on May 19, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale. He died on September 5, 2002.

Irene assisted her husband on the family farm and a trucking business until 1976 when they purchased the Sportsman's Bar in Junction City. Irene enjoyed talking to her patrons at the bar and others in the area and had much knowledge of the local people. She also liked watching old western movies and the Thursday night pool league.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Skrzeczkoski of Junction City, Diane (Chris) Cepress of Stratford, Michael, Kenneth, Roger (Susan) and Robert Skrzeczkoski, all of Junction City. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Margaret (Carl) Weinfurter of Wisconsin Rapids.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, a son Duane, a half-brother, Gordon, and 2 half-sisters, Lovaida and Virgie.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.rembsfh.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
124 Main Street
Junction City, WI 54443
(715) 457-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
