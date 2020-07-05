Irene H. Bauer
Stevens Point - Irene Helen (Niewiadomski or Nevdomske) Bauer passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 96 on July 2, 2020.
Irene was born in Town of Hull on the north side of Stevens Point on Feb 26, 1924 to Anna (Klawiakowski) and Walter Niewiadomski Sr. She attended the Glinski School, St Peter's Catholic School and PJ Jacobs High before graduating from St Joseph Academy in 1941.
Irene began working at Sentry Insurance at age 17, back when it was still Hardware Mutual. She worked for the company for 43 1/2 years before her retirement in 1985.
Irene married Francis "Frank" Bauer on October 13, 1951 at St Peter's Catholic Church. After they married, the couple settled on College Avenue in Stevens Point. They were married for 62 years, until Frank passed away in 2014, at the age of 91.
Irene's hobbies and interests varied over the years and included square dancing, studying Polish, cooking, travel, playing cards with family and friends and financial planning. She was a former member of St Stephen's Choir and was a strong supporter of Catholic School education in Stevens Point.
During the last 10 years, Irene has been a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. Special thanks are due to the Brookdale staff as well as staff from Heartland Hospice Services and Synergy Home Care (especially Dawn, Peggy and Rose) for the loving care and support that they provided.
Irene is survived by her daughter Shari Weisend, son-in-law John and grandchildren Rachel, Nick and Alex and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and 6 siblings - Walter Jr, Frank, Sylvester, Cecelia Janowski, Stanley and Regina Wlodarski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Stephens Catholic Church 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 at 11:00AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with Father Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Burial will take place at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
A public visitation for all will take place from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. The visitation will conclude with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM.
