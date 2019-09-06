|
Irene L. Losinski
Stevens Point - On September 2nd, Irene soared to heaven after a peaceful death at the age of 99. She took with her a strong faith and wonderful talents of sewing, baking and gardening. She was an avid reader and loved animals and crossword puzzles.
She was born December 9, 1919 to Edward and Cecylia (Basinski) Rekowski in Galloway, WI. She attended Galloway grade school and at the age of 11, her mother passed away. She then made her home in Stevens Point with her Aunt Regina Scheski. She then attended McKinley grade school and later St. Joseph's Academy.
She married Leonard Losinski, June 27, 1942 at St. Peter's Catholic Church by Rev. Julius Chylinski officiating. The "war effort" brought about significant changes as Leonard enlisted in the Army11th Airborne as a paratrooper and Irene joined the labor force in Milwaukee lured by patriotism.
They were blessed with 62 years of marriage as Leonard passed away April 2, 2004.
Her legacy lives on with her children, four sons, Gary, Harvey (Sharon), Russell (Cindy) and Dale (Lisa); two daughters, Yvonne (Phillip) Borreson and Cheryl (Scott) Revels; 7 grandchildren, Jon (Nicole) Borreson, Sonya Brickner, Jenny (Joe) Lytie, Lorena (Kevin) Garwicki, Jesse (Demaris) Losinski, April (Jeff) Revels, Erin (Josh) Shafto; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber Mines, Kailie Garwicki, Aidan Lytie, Ameilia Lytie, Jett Shafto, Adaya Shafto, Jasmine Shafto, Jadrean Borreson, Reed Borreson, Garven Brickner, Adlai Brickner, Landon Brickner and Cecylia Brickner; one great-great-grandson, Peyton Mines; one sister, Joella (Harry) Stoltz of WI Rapids; three step-sisters, Lorraine Bera of Dousman, Lee (John) Harmon of Tucson, AZ, and Donna Leville of Waukesha; one step-brother, Edward Rekowski, Jr. of New Port Richie, FL.
In addition to her husband Leonard, she was preceded in death by; her parents; an infant brother, Albert; brother, Andrew "Bob" Rekowski; sister, Alice Kruzitski; daughter-in-law, Nancy Losinski; grandson, Kip Losinski; and a Goddaughter, Marylou Stoltz.
She had a "green thumb" in the garden and loved her flowers, wrote a cookbook with her favorite recipes and loved playing cards with her grandchildren.
Just as mom and dad used brick and mortar to build our summer cottage in Westfield, they used this cottage to build a foundation of love and values that will serve our family for generations to come. Our mom loved and lived for her family. In later years, after her children grew up, she worked at the University Foods and later, the Stevens Point Journal. While we will forever miss her loving heart, her gentile hands and her strong faith, we know that God has welcomed her with open arms and that she and dad are together again. "May the Angels lead her into Paradise."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 203 Casimir Rd. Stevens Point on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 6, 2019