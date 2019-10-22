|
|
Irene Skibba
Stevens Point - Irene M. Skibba, age 95, of Stevens Point passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Irene will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - 838 Fremont St. Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. A General Rosary will be prayed for Irene at 9:00AM on Saturday at Church. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:30AM on Saturday at church. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Irene was born in Stevens Point on April 7, 1924, the daughter of Jacob and Helen (Trzynski) Worzalla. She attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1941. Irene married the love of her life Chester Skibba in 1949. She worked for 60 years in retail clothing until retirement.
Irene enjoyed watching baseball, the Packers, gardening with her husband, and baking. She was a good cook and great housekeeper. She was also involved with the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, and the newsletter editor, Chaplain and a longtime member of the Rosary Society for St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son Jim (Wendy Hanson) Skibba and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chet, her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019