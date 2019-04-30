Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
Plover, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
Plover, WI
Irene V. Sankey


Plover - Irene V. Sankey, 97 of Plover, died Saturday April 27, 2019, at Maple Ridge Assisted Living in Plover. She was under the care of Heartland Hospice. Irene was born on December 1, 1921, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Johanna (Krutza) Firkus. At the age of 18, Irene left the family farm and moved to Chicago, where she worked as a nanny and a house keeper.

She returned back to the area later in life. Her marriage to Leonard Sankey took place on October 26, 1946, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover. After the marriage the couple settled on the family homestead and farmed. Her husband Leonard died on May 31, 1994.

Irene was a lifelong member of the St. Bronislava Rosary Society. She enjoyed baking pies, desserts and breads. She loved to polka dance, enjoyed canning and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and singing with her sisters.

Survivors include her children; Thomas Sankey of Stevens Point, Kathleen (Tony) Gaetz of Stevens Point, Gerard Sankey of Plover, and Marilyn (Ron) Flood of Junction City.

Also survived by her grandchildren; Jamie (Becky) Sankey, Tracey (Sam) Hocking, Heather (Ryan) Schlutter and Aaron (Shauna Mansky) Gaetz. Great-Grandchildren; Cole, Owen, Hailey, Isla, Ryder, Landon and Jace. Brother; Lloyd (Ramona) Firkus of Stevens Point.

Irene was preceded in death by a granddaughter, daughter-in-law, seven sisters and three brothers. The family would like to thank Maple Ridge Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for taking care of our mother and grandmother for the last 9 months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Irene's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes of Stevens Point & Plover are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
