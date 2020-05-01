Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Resources
More Obituaries for Isla Weisbrot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isla G. Weisbrot


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isla G. Weisbrot Obituary
Isla G. Weisbrot

Stevens Point - Isla G. (Finnessy) Weisbrot, age 90, of Stevens Point, passed away on April 21, 2020.

Isla was born on April 4, 1930 in Stevens Point, WI. She was the daughter of Cleland and Nellie (Porter) Finnessy.

She attended Plover and Stevens Point schools and was employed at the Frost Co. and also St. Michaels Hospital for 38 years retiring as a Unit Secretary.

Isla was married to Nick Weisbrot on April 17, 1948. They settled on the Weisbrot Farm in the Town of Stockton.

Survived by children, Anita, Mark, Marlene, and Alan (Teresa). She is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick in 2008; son, Garry in 2014; and grandson, Lance in 2016.

Private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank that staff at St. Michaels Hospital and Aspirus Stevens Point for the special care that was given.

Isla personally wanted to thank Carol Brillowski, Carol Lepak, and son, Mark for the special care that was given through the years. It truly meant a lot.

A special note to Marky Jr. - You are my Angel. Love, Grandma.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -