Isla G. Weisbrot
Stevens Point - Isla G. (Finnessy) Weisbrot, age 90, of Stevens Point, passed away on April 21, 2020.
Isla was born on April 4, 1930 in Stevens Point, WI. She was the daughter of Cleland and Nellie (Porter) Finnessy.
She attended Plover and Stevens Point schools and was employed at the Frost Co. and also St. Michaels Hospital for 38 years retiring as a Unit Secretary.
Isla was married to Nick Weisbrot on April 17, 1948. They settled on the Weisbrot Farm in the Town of Stockton.
Survived by children, Anita, Mark, Marlene, and Alan (Teresa). She is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick in 2008; son, Garry in 2014; and grandson, Lance in 2016.
Private family services will be held.
The family would like to thank that staff at St. Michaels Hospital and Aspirus Stevens Point for the special care that was given.
Isla personally wanted to thank Carol Brillowski, Carol Lepak, and son, Mark for the special care that was given through the years. It truly meant a lot.
A special note to Marky Jr. - You are my Angel. Love, Grandma.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020