Jacci Modrzewski
Stevens Point - Jacci J. Modrzewski, 46, Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 due to an unknown medical condition.
Jacci was born May 12, 1973, middle daughter of a set of triplets born to Patrick and Kathleen (Jankowski) Raflik. She was married to Steve Modrzewski on September 12, 1998. They have a beautiful daughter, Taylor Modrzewski. She grew up in Stevens Point, attended Stevens Point schools and graduated from SPASH in 1991. After graduation, she pursued a career in banking which eventually led to software testing for insurance companies. Most recently, she was employed by Sentry Insurance as a Software Quality Manager. Jacci had a great work ethic and gave everything she did 110%. She loved spending time with her husband and daughter, family and friends which included her work families, working on the family farm, and scrapbooking. She was always there to help anyone in need. Jacci was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend and she will be greatly missed.
Jacci is survived by her husband Steve Modrzewski; daughter Taylor Modrzewski; her parents Patrick and Kathleen (Jankowski) Raflik; siblings Amy (Tom) Helton, Julie (Rob) Jaworski, Jenny (Steve) Konkol, Tom (Tanya Frederick) Raflik, and Melinda (Ray) Krebsbach. In-laws include Denise (Mike) Griswold, Nathan (Lydia) Modrzewski, Danielle (Kyle) Collins, and Danette (Todd) Stiteley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jacci was preceded in death by her father-in-law John Modrzewski, maternal grandparents, Peter and Mattie (Glodowski) Jankowski, and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy (Shuda) Raflik.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 7:30 pm with a rosary following at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home, Amherst, and again on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (Fancher) followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am by Father Dan Hackel, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Taylor's future education.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020