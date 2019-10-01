|
|
Jack Longo
Custer - Jack Thomas Longo, four month old son of Joseph and Emilee (Smith) Longo of Custer, passed away at his home on September 27, 2019.
Jack was born on May 17, 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a happy baby who made everyone smile with his special little giggle. He especially loved bathtime with his legs kicking as hard as they could. A busy little guy, Jack had just learned to turn over and his left arm in particular was always on the move, pulling out his pacifier or conducting an invisible orchestra during feedings.
Jack is survived by his parents and four siblings: Jasmyne, Jayden, Justen and Jorryn. His maternal grandparents: Judy and Mike Reamer, Plover and Thomas Smith, Tomah. Paternal grandfather: Mark Longo, Fond du Lac. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Penny Barry.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jack will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave in Plover. Friends and relatives are welcome to gather to support each other beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday until the 11:00am service. Shuda Funeral Service is honored to assist the family.
In lieu of flowers, friends of the family have established a go fund me page at http://gf.me/u/vntniw.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 1, 2019