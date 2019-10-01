Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlands Church
190 Hoover Ave
Plover, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlands Church
190 Hoover Ave
Plover, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Longo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Longo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Longo Obituary
Jack Longo

Custer - Jack Thomas Longo, four month old son of Joseph and Emilee (Smith) Longo of Custer, passed away at his home on September 27, 2019.

Jack was born on May 17, 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a happy baby who made everyone smile with his special little giggle. He especially loved bathtime with his legs kicking as hard as they could. A busy little guy, Jack had just learned to turn over and his left arm in particular was always on the move, pulling out his pacifier or conducting an invisible orchestra during feedings.

Jack is survived by his parents and four siblings: Jasmyne, Jayden, Justen and Jorryn. His maternal grandparents: Judy and Mike Reamer, Plover and Thomas Smith, Tomah. Paternal grandfather: Mark Longo, Fond du Lac. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Penny Barry.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jack will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave in Plover. Friends and relatives are welcome to gather to support each other beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday until the 11:00am service. Shuda Funeral Service is honored to assist the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends of the family have established a go fund me page at http://gf.me/u/vntniw.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now