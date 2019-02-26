Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church (St. Faustina Room)
800 4th Avenue
Stevens Point, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
800 4th Avenue
Stevens Point, WI
Stevens Point - Jack Pelton, 82, of Stevens Point, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a brief, but courageous, battle with leukemia.

Jack was born in Stevens Point on Nov. 2, 1936, to the late August and Angela Pudroski. He graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, and served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962.

He did 15-plus years of volunteering at the American Red Cross and donated 25 gallons of his blood over the years during the blood drives.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors, camping, ice skating, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Over the course of his life, he was a prominent investor in the stock market.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Kathy Bean; brother, Dick Pudroski; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Pudroski; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leonard and Norbert; and three sisters, Leona Balms, Jane Wozniak and Arlene Mucha.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be given to Aspirus Oncology Unit or Hospice Care in Jack's name.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 4th Avenue in Stevens Point. The Rev. Arul Joseph V. will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Peter Parish Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends to share memories will be in the St. Faustina Room of the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time for Mass.

The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home / Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
