Jacqueline A. DiSalvo
Stevens Point - Jacqueline Ann DiSalvo,
86, of Park Ridge, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Jacqueline was born on April 28, 1933 in Milwaukee to John and Laura (Malecki) Gorecki, the fourth of seven children.
She graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee. On September 12, 1953 she was married to Philip Anthony DiSalvo at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. They resided in St. Francis, Wisconsin until moving their family to Stevens Point in November of 1967.
Jacqueline was a homemaker who raised nine children, and also a self-taught artist. Her works ranged from watercolors, to custom wedding certificates, to caricatures of local residents and businessmen, to teddy bears repurposed from fur coats, but she was most well-known for her charcoal pencil portraits, which she sketched at local events such as Art in the Park and Festival of the Arts. Jacqueline loved to cook and bake, listen to classical music, play games with her family, work in her gardens, and travel.
Survivors include two sisters and one brother: Gloria Thisdell, Stanardsville, Virginia, Claudia Gorecki-Bodine of Milwaukee, and Michael Gorecki, of Missouri, nine children: Jean DiSalvo (Phil Goembel) of New Berlin, Ann DiSalvo (Bruce Bayard) of Ashland, Oregon, Laura DiSalvo (Gregg Warren) of Stevens Point, Mary DiSalvo (Gene Check) of Amherst Junction, Paula (Tom) Lutz of Chicago, Ellen (Bob) Kearney of Stevens Point, Philip (Lynn) DiSalvo of Stevens Point, John (Rachel) DiSalvo of Green Bay, Michael (Kim) DiSalvo of Waukesha, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, two sisters and one brother, and her loving husband Phil, on August 6, 2012.
A memorial service will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second Street in Stevens Point. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020