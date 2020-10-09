James A. "Jim" Shafranski
Stevens Point - Our loving husband, dad, and grandpa, James A. "Jim" Shafranski, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Jim was born on April 16, 1932 in Stevens Point WI. He was the son of the late Alex and Theresa (Marx) Shafranski.
He married the love of his life, Barbara Tuszka on September 20, 1958. They enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. Jim was employed at Consolidated papers for 39 years.
He was a proud veteran of the Korean war and had joined the Army at age 14 as an underage service member and ultimately served in the Counter Intelligence Corps, stationed in Germany. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor McGinley Council 1170 of Stevens Point, WI, where he served as Grand Knight for two years. He was the Grand Marshall of the Sand Lake 4th of July parade for the past 40 years--an honor he loved! Jim truly loved people and you always knew what to expect: warmth, friendship and a bunch of fun.
His deep affection for the Catholic church, his wife and their family and friends were remarkable. Jim also loved anything Badgers, Packers, his children and grandchildren and all of their activities and the concession stand that went along with that. He loved sports, fishing, and family time at the Cabin on Sand Lake. He loved his travels with Barbara and was an avid military patch collector.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, their five children; Tom (Lori) of Stevens Point, Steven (Ghislaine) of Sydney, Australia, Jim (Lisa) of Stevens Point, Mary Kay (Mike) Brekke of Sun Prairie, WI, and Mike (Jill) of Verona, WI. Grandpa "Dilly-Dilly" loved his 15 grandchildren; Jamison and Grant (fiancé Angela Vadnais) Shafranski, Aaron, Mindy, and Matthew Shafranski, Sami Kay (Isaac) Elliott, Christonna and Theresa Shafranski, Zander (Lauren), Lee (Lauren), Carter (fiancé Kelli Clostermery), and Mike Brekke Jr., Jack, Leo, and Katherine Shafranski. Great Grandchildren, Jaxon and Blake Brekke, Jake Brekke and a 4th great grandchild due in January, 2021. He is survived by his only brother, Richard Shafranski of Katy, TX, and his cousin, Mary Ann Russell of Stevens Point who was a sister to him.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Theresa who died in childbirth, his father Alex, the amazing woman who raised him, Aunt Katherine "Dena" Marx, and his two sisters, Madeline Schultz and Jeanette Moe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1709 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point at 1:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020, with the Rev. Jeffery Hennes presiding. Family and friends can meet at the church at 12:45 to be seated for mass. A private burial for family only will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Masks will be required for the mass, and social distancing will be enforced at the church. No visitation will be held. Pisarski funeral home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Jim's family would like to thank his nephew, Dr. Craig Schulz, Dr. Niaz Haque and his wonderful nurses and staff, and the Aspirus Hospital staff for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pacelli Catholic Education Foundation and the VA Medical Centers--specify Tomah.
"I don't think there is anyone who has had more fun in their life than me" - "That God up there, He's been good to me" -Jim Shafranski