James Arthur Embertson
Evansville - James Arthur Embertson passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born on January 4, 1933, to Arthur and Grace (Kostuck) Embertson in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School at age seventeen and began an apprenticeship at Weber Lifelike Fly Company. He returned to creative pursuits throughout his life, including drawing, oil painting, photography, wooden boat building, bread baking, and mastering Chinese cooking.

In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served in Korea. Upon his return, he worked on the SOO Line Railroad before using his G.I. Bill benefits and attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering. After graduating, he moved to Rockford, Illinois, where he worked as a Test Engineer for Sundstrand Corporation until his retirement at age fifty-eight. In 1968, he married Judith Ellen Oakes at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Warrens, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife Judith, and their children Ellen, Glen (Michelle Flores), and Daniel, and grandchildren Miles Liesse, Anders Liesse, Mary Embertson, and James Embertson.

A private commemoration is planned to celebrate some of his favorite things - fancy doughnuts, fishing, grilling for his family, and enormous campfires. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Evansville Manor and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Mass intentions may be submitted to a local Catholic church and are appreciated.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
