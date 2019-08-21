|
|
James (Jim) B. Kesler
Amherst Junction - James (Jim) B. Kesler, age 76, of Amherst Junction, WI, passed away on August 18, 2019 at Bethany Home in Waupaca.
Father of Anna (Mark) Wiseman of Naples, FL; Melissa Kesler-Jones of Titusville, FL; James (Christine) Kesler, Jr. of Trenton, MI; and John Kesler of Titusvillle, FL.
Grandfather of Bradley Goettl; Mical Kesler, Seth Jones, and Jermey Jones; Victoria and James Kesler; and Aaliyah Kesler and Jacob Moses.
Also survived by three brothers: LeRoy (Joanne) Kesler, Ramsey, MN; Richard (Sandra) Kesler, Zimmerman, MN; David (Barbara) Kesler, Waterton, WI; a sister: Sharon (Sven) Sandblom, Tuscon, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver Joseph and Marie (Gierl) and brother Oliver.
Jim was known for his entrepreneurial endeavors. He owned and operated large businesses as well as bought, sold and traded auto parts and trailers and was well known at flea markets across the Midwest. Jim also spent years driving a semi-truck across the country and visited many places he loved to talk about. Jim was also an avid gardener and shared his crop production with food banks, family and friends generously.
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, friends may gather at St. James Catholic Church in Amherst for a viewing from 12-2:00 PM. The funeral & mass will be held at 2:00 PM at St. James with Fr. Daniel Hackel officiating. There will be a reception following the service. Burial will be a private ceremony at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greenwood.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 21, 2019