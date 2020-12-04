1/2
James "Jim" Clark
James "Jim" Clark

Stevens Point - James Edward "Jim" Clark died on December 2, 2020, at age 85, at home and surrounded by his family. Jim was former UWSP baseball coach and district physical education coordinator for Stevens Point Area Public Schools. He served on the Portage County Board of Supervisors from 1982-2012. Jim and his wife Noni were parents of Molly (died 3/3/2020), Liz, Jenny, Tom, Sarah, John and Pete. Please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com for online condolences and further information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portage County Health and Human Services Department (Attention Ray Przybelski), 817 Whiting Avenue, Stevens Point, WI 54481; funds will provide assistance to individuals in need.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
