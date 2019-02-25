|
James D. Alexander Jr
Mondovi - James Duane Alexander, Jr., age 47 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born on June 20, 1971 in Wild Rose, WI, a son of James D. and Linda S. (Johnson) Alexander, Sr.
Jim attended and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI.
On June 13, 1998, Jim was united in marriage to Michelle L. Barden at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover, WI. To this union, two loving children were born, Hunter and Chloe.
Jim and his family began their life together in Central Wisconsin before moving to Eau Claire and then in 2004 they made the move to Mondovi and have called it home ever since.
Jim, in 2004 began a career that spanned ten years at Prairie Ag Supply in Menomonie, WI. When the time on the road and extensive long hours seemed to take precious time away from his loving family, Jim found a position at Countryside Co-op in Mondovi, a company he worked for still.
Jim had a deep love of the outdoors, which provided him with a passion for hunting deer or turkey or fishing the many waters in the area and in Central Wisconsin. He was a man that enjoyed nature for all its beauty and the peacefulness that it gave him.
Jim will be remembered by all that were blessed to know him as a devoted husband, son, brother and mostly as a wonderful and loving dad.
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, Michelle and his two children, Hunter and Chloe; his parents, James, Sr. and Linda Alexander; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Alexander; sisters-in-law, Jenny (Chris) Brown and Karla (Josh) Smith; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and a litany of friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Jim and Peggy Barden.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel and again on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the Church. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 25, 2019