James G. Moyer
1933 - 2020
James G. Moyer

Stevens Point - James G. Moyer, 86 of Stevens Point, died Thursday November 5, 2020. James was born on November 8, 1933, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Gilbert and Susan (Studinski) Moyer. He attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School. James served in the Navy during the Korean War entering in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. His marriage to Marian Przybylski took place on October 20, 1956 in Stevens Point. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2019. James worked as a Supervisor for Rockwell Automation Company retiring in 1992.

James was a member of the Moose Family Center. He enjoyed playing pool, participating in sports and as a fan later in life, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children Gail (Greg) Dietz of Franklin, James B. (Diane) Moyer of Muskego, Sharon (Joe Flanagan) Moyer of Phoenix, AZ. And Mark Moyer of Plover. Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, Marlene Zywicki, Janet Esser and Anita Moyer and a brother, Lee Moyer. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Gary and David. Private committal services to be held at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
