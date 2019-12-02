Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
James G. "Griz" Williams

James G. "Griz" Williams Obituary
James G. "Griz" Williams

Stevens Point - James George "Griz" Williams, age 51, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at 7PM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 4-7PM on Wednesday at Shuda's.

Jim was born in Tampa, FL on April 24, 1968, the son of Gerald and Elizabeth (Ladecki) Williams. He attended local schools in Stevens Point. Jim worked as a truck driver for 28 years. On November 11, 2011 Jim married Jeanine Hoppa. Jim had many hobbies. He loved spending time in his shop working on cars, and was rarely seen without his right hand companion, Buddy. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Jim was involved in both dart and pool leagues. Firework distribution and entertainment with Hometown Fireworks was a passion of Jim's. Most of all he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jim is survived by his wife: Jeanine Williams, parents: Elizabeth and Gerald, 2 children: Christina (Brian) Demski, and Dustin Williams, 2 grandchildren: Andryc and Everly Demski sister: Abbey Weeks, uncle: George (Patricia) Ladecki, and aunt: Irene Tepp

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Stella and Joseph, and sister Christina.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
