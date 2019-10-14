|
James "Jimmy" Henry Schroeder
Plover - James "Jimmy" Henry Schroeder, age 58, of Plover, WI, passed into the gates of heaven at Generations Assisted Living October 10, 2019 surrounded with love.
James was born July 25, 1961 in Wood County, Wisconsin. Jimmy was fostered by Helen Dannenberg when he was five days old and loved unconditionally by Helen, until her passing in 2003; and the extended Dannenberg family ever since. Jimmy was one of the 49 lucky foster children that Helen was able to care for in her lifetime. Shortly before Helen's passing Janet & Norman Steffanus cared for Jimmy by taking over his guardianship, spending special occasions with Jimmy and ensuring he was receiving the best care possible.
Jimmy was neat and orderly; he would often spend time organizing his things and liked his toys and items to be in a certain place. He found joy in music and listening to the radio. Jimmy was a huge fan of Batman and loved children and animals (especially horses).
The family would like to thank Generations Assisted Living Center and Heartland Hospice for providing phenomenal care for Jimmy. The staff has been exceptionally compassionate and caring.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hulke presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Boston Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Aptiv's Foundation at https://www.aptiv.org/supportus/donation-form or by calling 608-784-9450. Aptiv works with individuals with disabilities to provide day services and other supports to individuals with disabilities.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019