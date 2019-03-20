Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Jensen Community Center
487 N. Main Street
Amherst, WI
James J. Jankowski Obituary
James J. Jankowski

Amherst - James J. Jankowski, age 56, of Amherst, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Amherst, WI. He was born March 29, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI; son of Frank and Elaine (Zingsheim) Jankowski. On July 15, 2006, James married Susan Clinton on Madeline Island in LaPointe, WI. He was a loving family man and an avid rock hound and scuba diver. James loved outdoor adventures, especially at his and Susan's beloved Lake Superior. His heart was filled with music and many family gatherings were blessed with his awesome voice and talent with his guitar. He will be missed by so very many.

James is survived by his wife, Susan Jankowski of Amherst, WI; his father, Frank Jankowski of Amherst, WI; two children, Tryst (Matt) Anderson of New Richmond, WI and Jesse J. (fianceé, Katie Anderson) Jankowski of Madison, WI; two step-children, Joshua (fianceé, Kendra Forseth) Kollauf of Nelsonville, WI and Clinton (fianceé, Ilana Crozier) Kollauf of Plover, WI; seven grandchildren with one grandchild due in September; and four siblings, Eileen Bartig of Pagosa Springs, CO, Doreen (Steve) Larson of Appleton, WI, Maxeen (Mark) Olson of Amherst, WI, and Christine (Frank) Wileman of Winston, OR. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Jankowski, and a brother-in-law, Dennis Bartig.

A Celebration of James' Life will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Jensen Community Center, 487 N. Main Street, Amherst, WI. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM followed by sharing of memories and stories by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of James J. Jankowski. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
