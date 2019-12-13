|
James J. Ostrowski
Amherst Jct. - James J. Ostrowski, age 73, of Amherst Junction, WI passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ascension Saint Michael's Hospital. Jim was born in Stevens Point on December 29, 1945, the son of the late Alfons and Johanna (Powalish) Ostrowski. On November 30, 1968, Jim married Cecilia Kurszewski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. He is a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Jim is survived by his wife: Cecilia Ostrowski, Amherst Jct; his son: Todd (Amy) Ostrowski, Custer; his daughter: Julie (Patrick) Jansen, Marinette; 9 grandchildren: Daniel Ostrowski; Rachel Ostrowski; Rebecca Ostrowski; Angela Nowak; Adam Nowak; Joshua (Rachel) Jansen; Jade Jansen; Jorja Jansen and Sean Patrick Jansen; 2 great grandchildren: Ethan & James; his brother: Daniel (Sandra) Ostrowski, Amherst Jct and his sister in law: Virginia Ostrowski, Amherst Jct. brother in law Robert (Mary) Kurszewski, James (Vicki) Kurszewski, Richard Kurszewski, Tony (Sharon) Kurszewski, Frank (Sue) Kurszewski , Nick (Brenda) Kurszewski; sisters-in-law Virginia Groshek, Deborah Zoerner, Sue Kurszewski. Also surviving are nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Maynard, in laws Leo and Delores Kurszewski, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Lyons, brother-in-laws Michael Kurszewski and Leo Kurszewski. Jim's heart was in farming, he enjoyed spending time fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.
The Memorial Mass will be on Friday, December 20 at 11 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Dan Hackel, presiding. Burial will be later in the spring at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019