James "Jim" Johnson



Plover - James "Jim" Johnson, age 77, of Plover passed away Friday evening February 15, 2019 in the emergency room at Aspirus after being stricken at home.



Public graveside services for Jim will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the Plover Village Cemetery. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Jim's name at a later date.



Jim was born November 19, 1941 in Amherst Jct., the son of Clarence and Evelyn (Jorgenson) Johnson. He graduated from Amherst High School. Jim married Violet Drewa on June 28, 1969 at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst. The couple settled in Stevens Point for 2 1/2 years before making their home in Plover and raising their family. Jim worked at Vetters Manufacturing before his 30 year career at the Stevens Point School District, where he retired from in 2000. Jim was a Packers fan, took great pride in his lawn and home, but most of all loved his family and spending time with them. He took great pride in attending his grandchildren's events.



He is survived by his wife Violet, their three children: Dawn Boyer, Christine (Alan) Perlak, and Steven (Renee) Johnson, all of Stevens Point. Six grandchildren: Cody Boyer, Chippewa Falls; Alyssa Boyer, Stevens Point; Justin (Heidi) Perlak, WI Rapids; Colin Perlak, Stevens Point; Derek and Bryce Johnson, Stevens Point. Four brothers: Joel (Theresa) Johnson, Amherst Jct.; Duane Johnson, Waupaca; Kenneth (Delores) Johnson, Amherst; Robert Johnson, Waupaca. One sister: Lila (Jim) Champlin, Tempe, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clair Johnson.



Jim will be forever missed and was loved by all that knew him. He will be in our hearts forever. Rest in peace our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



Online Condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary