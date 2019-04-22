James "Jim" Kerkhoff



Iola - James "Jim" Kerkhoff, age 88, of Iola, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffery Hennes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 - 10:45 AM on Tuesday before the Mass at church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Jim was born September 29, 1930 in the Township of Wheatland, WI, the son of Herbert and Gertrude (Kresken) Kerkhoff. After high school, Jim worked on the family farm in New Munster. On October 25, 1958, Jim married Barbara Galian at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee for ten years, where Jim worked as a delivery truck driver and on the grounds at a cemetery. The couple moved to Iola in 1969, and Jim owned and operated his own dairy farm until retirement. Jim was a self-made carpenter, making numerous furniture pieces, and enjoyed gardening. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, and loved taking walks with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife Barb and their daughter Mary (Mark) Vaughan, and his four grandchildren: Jesse, Stephie, Casey, and Annie Vaughan, Iola. He is further survived by his two sisters: Dorothy (Ralph) May and Carol Langley, both of Burlington; and his brother Kenneth (Kay) Kerkhoff, Burlington. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Dave.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019