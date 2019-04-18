James L. Carlson



Stevens Point - James L. Carlson age 46, currently of Wisconsin Rapids and previously of Stevens Point passed away suddenly from a heart ailment on Monday April 15, 2019.



A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday April 19, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:00 AM Friday until the time of services at Shuda's. Burial will be at the Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Jim was born March 6, 1973 in Wausau, the son of Larry and Ann (Austin) Carlson. The family lived in Stevens Point, and Jim graduated from SPASH in 1991. He worked at Americold for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and swimming with his boys. Jim had a big heart, lots of friends, and enjoyed a good time.



Jim was a loving father to his two sons: Joseph and Christopher. He is also survived by his parents Larry and Ann; his brother Mike (Kelly) Carlson and his sister Jill Page. Four nieces and nephews: Hailey Carlson, Nick, Al, and Bella Page. His maternal grandmother: Fern Austin. Many aunts, uncles, and his best friends: Jill, Brian, and Dan.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary