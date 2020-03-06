Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Syms


1936 - 2020
James L. Syms Obituary
James L. Syms

Wisconsin Rapids - James Lemley Syms was born an only child on November 4th 1936 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and passed from this earth on March 4th 2020 while surrounded by the family that deeply loved him. He married the love of his life, Bonita F. (Hammerstad) Syms on February 22, 1964. They shared fifty-six years of happiness and love together and he left a large legacy behind.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Timothy Wenger and Richard Casper will officiate, military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
