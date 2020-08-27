James "Jim" L. Weisensel
Plover - James "Jim" L. Weisensel
Of Plover died late Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital.
Age 81 Jim was born January 2, 1939 in Columbus, WI. He was the son of the late Henry and Marion (Flagg) Weisensel. He attended local Columbus schools. His marriage to the former Janet Huggett took place on April 11, 1959 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. His wife Janet survives.
Jim was in sales all of his life, most recently did sales for Swetz Oil Company in Blenker until his retirement.
Jim loved hunting and fishing. Enjoyed tying his own fishing flies, collecting sports memorabilia and was an excellent cook.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jim's name will be established at a later date. Jim was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus St. Bronislava Council 13880.
Survivors include his wife Janet, his children Pamela Jane Weisensel, Vicki Lynne (Brendan) Ganser, Leann Marie Weisensel, Kay Mary (Ken) Chappa, Susan Renee (Steve) Cruse and Daniel James (Karon) Weisensel. Further survived by his eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; three sisters Martha Ann Jaeckel, Eileen Halblieb and Carole Jeanne O'Brien.
He was preceded in death by his parent, one sister Donna Mae and a sister in law Phyllis Huggett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will be in the Fall River Community Cemetery in Columbus, WI. at a later date. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover until 10:45 A.M. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:30 A.M. prior to leaving for mass. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND ALSO AT CHURCH FOR THE MASS. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL ALSO BE OBSERVED. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point and Plover are honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskfuneralhome.com