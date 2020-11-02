1/1
James O. "Jim" Gjertson
1937 - 2020
James "Jim" O. Gjertson

Waupaca - James "Jim" Orin Gjertson, age 82 of Waupaca passed away on October 23, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center. He was born December 22, 1937 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Elsie Marleah (Cooper) and Orin Selmer Gjertson.

Jim grew up on a farm in the township of Scandinavia, WI graduating from Scandinavia High School. Jim served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1960. On November 14, 1959, he married his beloved, Glenna Christine Rasmussen, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Iola.

After the military service, he worked for Gjertson Dairy, delivering milk and dairy products to retailers and family homes. Subsequently, he worked for the State of Wisconsin as a fruit and vegetable inspector and retired after 30 years. He also worked as a potato broker and a produce inspector with the USDA. Jim was a beekeeper, deer hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. He was a proud Norwegian and was fond of spending time with family and friends to share stories.

Jim and Glenna raised three children and have been blessed with darling grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Terri Gjertson Brooks, Waupaca; Timothy (Michele) Gjertson, DeForest, WI; and Tamara (Philip Graham) Schiedermayer, Waupaca; his grandchildren: Alyssa (Brandon) McPeak, Waupaca; Kelsey (Thomas) Link, Waupaca; Zoey (Nathan) Nelson, Waupaca; and Sydney (Dana Howard) Brooks, Weyauwega; Hannah Gjertson, DeForest, WI and Maxwell Gjertson, DeForest, WI; Matthew Schiedermayer, Waupaca and Holly (Colin) Keeley, Chicago, IL; his great grandchildren, Rory, Banning, and Rowan McPeak; Eloise and Ruby Link.

Jim is further survived by eight brothers and sisters: William (Marianne) Gjertson, Seattle, WA; Marjorie Zellmer, Scottsdale, AZ; Linda (John) Dwyer, Naples, FL, John Gjertson; Judith (Don) Weege, Portland, OR; George (Christine) Gjertson, Plover, WI; Tedmund (Jill) Gjertson, Plover, WI; Debra Danielson, DePere, WI. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, his parents, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces.

No funeral services will be held, as requested by Jim. Private family burial. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. A memorial will be established to support veterans in our community. The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Butkiewicz, nurses, and ThedaCare Waupaca staff.








Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
