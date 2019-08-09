|
|
James "Jim" Phillips
Stevens Point - James "Jim" Phillips, age 84, of Stevens Point, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton with his family by his side.
Jim was born on July 2, 1935 in Stevens Point, a son of Carl and Lillian (Borchardt) Phillips. He attended and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School. He was a carpenter with Miron Construction until his retirement in 1995. James was united in Holy marriage to the former Viola Gollon on February 6, 1959 in Waukegan, IL. The couple resided in Amherst for 27 years before moving to Stevens Point.
Jim was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, member and past president of United Brotherhood of Carpenters local 1919. He was a master carpenter and loved fishing, but he especially loved being with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James is survived by; his children, Joan Clark of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Michael (Sue) Phillips of Stevens Point, Carol (Bill) Buckley of Butler, OH and Diana Phillips of Augusta, WI; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Mary) Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Viola in 2013; son-in-law, Gary Clark; siblings, Mildred (Emil) Guzman, Joe (Shirley) Phillips, Delores (Jack) Beicher and Paul (Barbara) Phillips.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point at 10:30AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with Father Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jim's name are encouraged to do so to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html
The family of James Phillips would like to thank the many friends and health care providers that have given dad loving support, care and compassion during these past years. Your thoughtfulness has truly touched our hearts. We would especially like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, WI for accepting our dad into their hospital and providing exceptional care. We found the doctors and staff to be most kind, caring and compassionate.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019