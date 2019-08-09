Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
1401 Clark Street
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
1401 Clark Street
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Phillips Obituary
James "Jim" Phillips

Stevens Point - James "Jim" Phillips, age 84, of Stevens Point, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton with his family by his side.

Jim was born on July 2, 1935 in Stevens Point, a son of Carl and Lillian (Borchardt) Phillips. He attended and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School. He was a carpenter with Miron Construction until his retirement in 1995. James was united in Holy marriage to the former Viola Gollon on February 6, 1959 in Waukegan, IL. The couple resided in Amherst for 27 years before moving to Stevens Point.

Jim was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, member and past president of United Brotherhood of Carpenters local 1919. He was a master carpenter and loved fishing, but he especially loved being with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

James is survived by; his children, Joan Clark of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Michael (Sue) Phillips of Stevens Point, Carol (Bill) Buckley of Butler, OH and Diana Phillips of Augusta, WI; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Mary) Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Viola in 2013; son-in-law, Gary Clark; siblings, Mildred (Emil) Guzman, Joe (Shirley) Phillips, Delores (Jack) Beicher and Paul (Barbara) Phillips.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point at 10:30AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with Father Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jim's name are encouraged to do so to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html

The family of James Phillips would like to thank the many friends and health care providers that have given dad loving support, care and compassion during these past years. Your thoughtfulness has truly touched our hearts. We would especially like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, WI for accepting our dad into their hospital and providing exceptional care. We found the doctors and staff to be most kind, caring and compassionate.

The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now