James R. "Jim" Strykowski
James "Jim" R. Strykowski

Junction City - James "Jim" R. Strykowski, 78, Junction City, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Jim was born on April 26, 1942 at his homestead in Junction City to Casimer and Johanna (Kawleski) Strykowski.

Jim could fix anything and was a very well-like person who had many great friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie Turmire, stepdaughters, Tara Rieck and Tammie (Gene) Hoffman, grandchildren, Ashlie Turmire, Jenny Turmire, and Melvin Aime, step grandchildren, Catye Hoffman and Jared Hoffman, special friend, Nancy Riggle, and very special little dog, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
