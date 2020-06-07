James Ray Soyck
Lake Tomahawk - James Ray Soyck, age 84 of Lake Tomahawk and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died June 5, 2020.
Jimmy was born November 21, 1935 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Leslie Soyck and Esther (Benhke) Soyck. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1953. After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He loved sports, and was especially proud of having played basketball on championship teams in high school and in the military.
During his lifetime, he worked for several national companies in sales, but Jimmy was perhaps best known for being the "mayor" of Lake Tomahawk. As the owner of one of the town's longest standing businesses, Jimmy's Happy Daze, established in 1977, he welcomed everyone with a smile and a $2 you-call-it. He served as an announcer for Lake Tomahawk's Snowshoe Baseball from 2002-2019 and was a board member for 15 years. Jimmy loved the Green Bay Packers, but wasn't shy about his disdain for Brett Favre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Esther Soyck, son, Jay Soyck, and brother, Gene Soyck. He is survived by sisters Carol Dey, Sharon Schoessow, and Patty Holly; children Michael Soyck, David Soyck, and Amy (Scott) Kesling; grandchild Isabel Kesling, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends in Lake Tomahawk.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a private funeral service will be held June 11 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Minocqua, followed by a graveside ceremony provided by the American Legion at Wilderness Rest Cemetery, Lake Tomahawk. Celebration of Life for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, July 11th, place and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lake Tomahawk Snowshoe Baseball, PO Box 373, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539.
