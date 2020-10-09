James "Jim" Shafranski
Stevens Point - James A. "Jim" Shafranski, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1709 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point at 1:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020, with the Rev. Jeffery Hennes presiding. Family and friends can meet at the church at 12:45 to be seated for mass. A private burial for family only will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Masks will be required for the mass, and social distancing will be enforced at the church. No visitation will be held. For online condolences and a complete obituary please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
. A full obituary will also be ran in the Stevens Point Journal on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020.