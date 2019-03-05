Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Stevens Point - Jim "Jimmy" Stanislawski of Stevens Point, WI passed Friday March 1, 2019 with his wife by his side after a long fight with cancer. He was 53 years old. Jim was born in Stevens Point WI to Tony and Theresa Stanislawski.

Jim shared 32 years with his wife Rebecca "Beki" Peterson Stanislawski. Together they had three children Zakk, Eevee and Vai.

Jim was a proud Teamster for 25 years. He loved musky fishing, music, playing guitar and spending time with his family and friends. Bowling, The Milwaukee Bucks, The Brewers, fetch with his best friend Mojo, camp fires and snuggling up with kitty or two. Jim loved making special deliveries to all his favorite doggo's on his route at Christmas time.

Jim is survived by his wife Beki Stanislawski, son Zakk Stanislawski, daughters Eevee and Vai Stanislawski, his mother Theresa "Terry" Stanislawski, his brother Bob (Patti) Stanislawski, his sisters Linda Stanislawski and Betsy (Mike) Barlow and all of his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Anton "Tony" Stanislawski.

Family and friends will celebrate Jim's life on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
