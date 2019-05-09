|
|
Jane E. Martin Everard
Stevens Point - Jane E. Martin Everard, age 97, of Stevens Point, died May 3, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Jane was born on February 17, 1922 to the late Edward & Emma (Day) Brown in Wisconsin. She attended the local schools and graduated from Hartford High School. She went on to graduate from Miss Brown's Business School and attended Ripon College, where she met her future husband.
She married Charles "Stratton" Martin in Walla Walla, WA on September 1, 1942 prior to Stratton being deployed to Guam in WWII. When Stratton returned from the war, they settled in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and moved to Stevens Point in 1958.
Jane was a homemaker for many years before she earned her associate degree in interior design. She worked at Boston Furniture Store for 10 years as their Interior Designer. Music was a passion of hers. She taught piano lessons to children and young adults for over 16 years. She loved listening to any type of music.
Jane will be remembered for her kind, loving and giving nature to all. For many years she volunteered her time at St. Michael's Hospital and visiting elderly in their homes. In her free time, she enjoyed planning and hosting parties, traveling to many countries, and spending winters in sunny Panama City Beach, Florida. One of Jane's favorite activities was playing bridge. That was a highlight of her Monday afternoons at the Lincoln Center.
She has been a member of Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church for 61 years and during those years participated in numerous church activities including bible study, deacon duties and Presbyterian women's group. Jane was also a member of PEO Sisterhood Chapter I, the Order of the Eastern Star, and was involved in supporting schools and community issues and projects.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jane Firth of Hudson, WI and Suzanne "Sue" (Paul) Witt of Stevens Point; grandchildren, Edmund Nelson Firth III "Ted" (Ilene) of River Falls, WI and Tyler Paul Witt, Stevens Point, WI. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Amanda, Grace, and John; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Emma Brown; husbands; Stratton Martin and Marcel Everard; and son-in-law, Ted Firth Jr.
Stratton preceded Jane in death on December 17,1983. She married Marcel Everard in 1993. He preceded her in death in 2001.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Susan Zencka presiding. Visitation will precede the service on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A light luncheon will follow. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane's memory to or any local food pantry.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 9, 2019