Jane E. Palmer
Stevens Point - Jane E. Palmer, age 73, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Portage County Health Care Center following a 33 year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Jane was born March 11, 1947 in Adrian, Michigan, daughter of the late Ralph H. and E. Betzy (Fibiger) Palmer.
As a child, Jane lived in the small town of Blissfield, Michigan, and graduated from Blissfield High School in 1965. She continued to live in Blissfield until the death of her mother in 1983, at which time she moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to be near her sister.
Before her diagnosis with MS, she worked at County Market in Stevens Point and at Banta Software in Plover. Jane was a lifelong Presbyterian and was a member of Frame Presbyterian Church. Although unable to attend services due to her disabilities, she enjoyed in-home visits from her fellow church members. Jane had an enduring love of parakeets and had parakeet friends by her side throughout her life. She enjoyed teaching them to talk and loved to banter with them.
Jane is survived by her sister, Brenda Breitner, and her nieces, Susan (Breitner) Hurm, both of Stevens Point; and her nephew, Michael Breitner of Platteville, Wisconsin.
Jane's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many caregivers who made it possible for Jane to remain in her own home until the final weeks of her life.
A private family service will be held at Boston Funeral Home with internment in Blissfield, MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Frame Presbyterian Church or Operation Bootstrap. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2020