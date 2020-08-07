1/
Jane M. Firkus
Jane M. Firkus

Jane M. Firkus, 61, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 9, 1959 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of the late Onufry and Julia (Garski) Firkus.

She had been employed by Opportunities, Inc and enjoyed shredding paper.

Survivors include her siblings, Jerome (Judy) of Milford, Patricia (Fran) Riesing of Lake Mills, Robert of Milford, Victoria Schumacher of Watertown, Humphrey (Becky) of Johnson Creek, Francis (Teresa) of Milford; other relatives and friends.

A family visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.

Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.

If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Bethesda Lutheran Communities www.bethesdalc.org

www.claussenfuneralhome.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI 53551
(920) 648-2514
