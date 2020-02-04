|
|
Janet C. Bredlau
Marshfield - JANET C. BREDLAU, 83, of Marshfield, WI, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Stoney River Assisted Living in Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal, WI. Rev. Daniel Zimmerman will officiate, and burial will follow in the Loyal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church, on Saturday, from 9:30am until time of service.
Janet Carol Haupt was born on February 27, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Harold W. and Grace E. (Johnson) Haupt. She graduated from Loyal High School in 1953. She was united in marriage Gerald T. Bredlau on December 5, 1953 in Loyal.
She will be missed by her 4 children: Michael Bredlau of Stevens Point, Jeffrey (Cyanne) Bredlau of La Crosse, WI, Steven Bredlau Hawthorne, FL, and Sandra (Bonnie) Bredlau of Bandera, TX.; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister: Darlene Wirtz Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, on May 27, 2011; and one grandson, David Bredlau.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Janet's name to the American Diabetes Association.
