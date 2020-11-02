1/
Janet Erickson
{ "" }
Janet Erickson

Nekoosa - Janet Erickson, age 87, formerly of Nekoosa passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Janet had resided at North Ridge Assisted Living Center in recent times.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa, Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.





Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
