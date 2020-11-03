Janet EricksonNekoosa - Janet M. Erickson, age 87, formerly of Nekoosa passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Janet had resided at North Ridge Assisted Living Center in recent times.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Janet was born May 28, 1933 in Nekoosa to Francis and Agnes (Konopacki) Oleson. She married Donald "Doc" Erickson on August 1, 1953 in Waukegan, IL. He died March 26, 2003. Janet was employed by Bob's Castle Foods in Wisconsin Rapids for 25 years in the meat department. In earlier years she was employed by the Nekoosa IGA.Janet enjoyed Bingo, walking with her friend Sue, playing cards, camping and she loved music and dancing.She is survived by her daughter Jolene (Jeffery) Brown of Stevens Point; four grandchildren Kristen Mertes, Charity (Bill) Fraaza, Danielle (Rodney) Roth and Brandon (April) Brown; seven great grandchildren Kayla, Abigail, Brooklyn, Maximus, Spencer, Dylan and Alayna; one sister Marcia (Jim) Coller of Stevens Point and one brother Alan "Geno" (Pat) Oleson of Mondovi. Janet was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Lorraine Wendt and three brothers Ronald, Roger and Duane Oleson.