Janet Lepack
Stevens Point - Janet J. Lepack, age 77, died at home on September 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service for Janet will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories some 9-11 on Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Janet was born on March 22, 1943 in Stevens Point, WI. She graduated and worked various jobs in the same community where she was born and raised her family. Janet lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to her two sons and caring daughter and sister. She enjoyed her spare time by tending to her many flower beds and bird feeders while listening to her music. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her mother Elizabeth Hoffman, son Ronald Mansavage, sister Carol Hoffman, 2 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Hoffman, son Daniel Mansavage, and 1 great granddaughter.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com