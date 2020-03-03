|
|
Janet M. Chojnacki
Stevens Point - Janet M. Chojnacki, age 83, of Stevens Point, died early morning on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Maple Ridge of Plover. Janet was born on July 3, 1936 in Stevens Point, a daughter of Walter and Regina (Weronke) Burant, Sr. She grew up in the Polonia area and attended and graduated from Maria High School. The former Janet Burant was united in holy marriage to Henry Chojnacki on September 14, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Stevens Point. Janet was employed at Joerns/Sunrise Medical from 1970 until retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed crafts, an occasional trip to the casino, listening to Polka music, doing puzzles and recently, spending time on her Tablet. Her greatest joy was being with and visiting with her family and friends.
Janet is survived by two sons, Konrad (Nancy) Chojnacki of Plover and Ed (Yvonne) Chojnacki of Stevens Point; three daughters, Joyce (Kurt) Laszinski of Stevens Point, Genevieve (Gary Norling) Salvinski of Woodruff and Geraldine (Mike) Ostrowski of Plover; eight Grandchildren; nine Great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Henry in 1984; an infant daughter, Marie; son, Lawrence; granddaughter, Kimberly; and three brothers and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1709 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point, WI 54481 at 11:00AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with Rev. Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
Janet's family wishes to thank Maple Ridge of Plover and Ministry Hospice for their excellent care of our Mother.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020