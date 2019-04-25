Janet M. Grubba



Stevens Point - Janet Marie (Cera) Grubba, 90, of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2019 at her home under the care of her family & private caregivers. Janet was born February 19, 1929 daughter of Joseph F Cera Sr & Anna Zinda. Janet graduated from St Joseph Academy. After high school she worked at the Hot Fish Shoppe & Bell Telephone Company both of Stevens Point, WI. She married the love her life Steve L Grubba September 3, 1949. She died within 12 hours of their first date, 71 years later.



Janet worked hard to provide for her family while Steve attended watchmakers' school. Janet assisted Steve in running a successful jewelry business, attended professional organizational conventions, was a member of & served as Queen of the Wisconsin Watchmakers' Association 1978-79. They had several jewelry business locations including Adams & most recently Stevens Point, WI. Janet not only assisted in running a successful jewelry business, she provided a loving home for her family. Janet was a proud lifelong member of St Peter's Rosary Society.



Upon their 25th wedding anniversary Steve & Janet began traveling throughout the world including Europe, Russia, Poland, South America, India, and the US. After Steve's death Janet continued to travel by taking bus trips to Michigan & Iowa.



Together they had 4 children, Charles (Laurie) Grubba Stevens Point, Bonnie Grubba Stevens Point, Mark (Lisa) Grubba Stevens Point, Pamela (Jim) Corso Anchorage, AK. They have 6 grandchildren: Scott (Lisa), Sarah (Jeff), Cody, Sonja, Michael, Delia (Dave) and 7 great grandchildren.







Janet is further survived by her sister Beverly, sisters-in-law Dolly (Alice) Mancheski & Helen Olson and many nieces and nephews.



Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband Steve, and siblings Ernestine (infant), Leone, Joseph, Wayne, Arlene, Betty, & and granddaughter Stephanie Grubba.



A Mass of a Christian Burial for Janet will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church - 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:15AM on Friday at the Church. A General Rosary will be prayed for Janet at 8:45AM prior to the visitation on Friday.



The family wishes to thank hospitalist Dr. Barakeh and Janet's physician Dr. Paul Munck. Also, caregivers Mary, Nalin, Nancy, Cassie, Perri and hospice workers Stephanie & Kris who enabled Janet to live out her life while at home.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to and the Sierra Club.



