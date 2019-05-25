|
|
Janet M. Wied
Plover - Janet Mae Wied, aged 91, of Plover, died Tuesday, March 12th, at Crossroads Care Center of Crystal River in Waupaca. Born January 3, 1928, Janet was the third child of Walter E. and Ethel M. (Hansen) Wied. She grew up on her parents' farm in southern Portage County and attended Pickerel Lake School. After graduating from Waupaca High School, Janet began her working career at the Portage County Courthouse, then moved to Milwaukee to work for a couple of decades. She returned to the Stevens Point area and worked at various businesses (Two Lakes Resort, Hannon's Drug Store, Campbell's Department Store, Lullaby Furniture) until her retirement.
Friends and family will always remember Janet for the jokes and stories she would tell at every gathering. She was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers fan and enjoyed bowling and playing golf into her eighties. Janet was very proud of her 43 years of sobriety and considered that anniversary the most important day of each year.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brother - Walter Wied Jr. and sister - Lois Czajkowski Severns.
Janet is survived by her Nieces: Judy (John) Singer, Ocala, FL; Dianne (George) Trzebiatowski, Almond, WI; Nancy Krebs, Milwaukee, WI; Denise (David) Blanchard, Ocala, FL; Nephews: Donald (Karen) Wied, Plainfield, WI, and Dennis Wied, Milwaukee, WI; her special and forever friend for 56 years, Karen Splitt, Plover, WI, and her many AA friends.
Per Janet's wishes there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the former Blaine Methodist Church in Blaine on Sunday, June 2nd, beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial of cremains will follow at the First Belmont Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 25, 2019