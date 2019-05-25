Services
Hardell-Holly Funeral Home
508 2Nd St
Almond, WI 54909
(715) 366-2711
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Blaine Methodist Church
Blaine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Wied
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Wied


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet M. Wied Obituary
Janet M. Wied

Plover - Janet Mae Wied, aged 91, of Plover, died Tuesday, March 12th, at Crossroads Care Center of Crystal River in Waupaca. Born January 3, 1928, Janet was the third child of Walter E. and Ethel M. (Hansen) Wied. She grew up on her parents' farm in southern Portage County and attended Pickerel Lake School. After graduating from Waupaca High School, Janet began her working career at the Portage County Courthouse, then moved to Milwaukee to work for a couple of decades. She returned to the Stevens Point area and worked at various businesses (Two Lakes Resort, Hannon's Drug Store, Campbell's Department Store, Lullaby Furniture) until her retirement.

Friends and family will always remember Janet for the jokes and stories she would tell at every gathering. She was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers fan and enjoyed bowling and playing golf into her eighties. Janet was very proud of her 43 years of sobriety and considered that anniversary the most important day of each year.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brother - Walter Wied Jr. and sister - Lois Czajkowski Severns.

Janet is survived by her Nieces: Judy (John) Singer, Ocala, FL; Dianne (George) Trzebiatowski, Almond, WI; Nancy Krebs, Milwaukee, WI; Denise (David) Blanchard, Ocala, FL; Nephews: Donald (Karen) Wied, Plainfield, WI, and Dennis Wied, Milwaukee, WI; her special and forever friend for 56 years, Karen Splitt, Plover, WI, and her many AA friends.

Per Janet's wishes there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the former Blaine Methodist Church in Blaine on Sunday, June 2nd, beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial of cremains will follow at the First Belmont Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now