Janet R. Jensen
Stevens Point - Janet Ruth (Thompson) Jensen, born September 7, 1922 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, died in Stevens Point on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living.
She was the daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth (Buchanan) Thompson. She graduated from Tomahawk High School in 1940 and received a $100 scholarship to attend Stevens Point Central Teachers College, where she graduated in 1944.
She was married to Charles F. Jensen on October 5, 1945 in Tomahawk, WI and after a few years, moved to Stevens Point where she resided with her husband while raising their 7 children: James P. (Jeannie) of Basalt, CO, Thomas C. (Pamela) of Stevens Point, John G. (Linda) of Savannah, GA, Mary E. (Dave Talbot) of Woodruff, WI, Michael F. (Anne) of Stevens Point, Frederick W. (Jennifer) of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Kathryn Ann (Amy) of Minneapolis, MN. Her husband Charles F. Jensen preceded her in death in 1984.
She taught at the Roosevelt Elementary school in Plover, WI for 20 years where she gained many close friends and warmed the hearts of all her students with her compassion, kindness, and love for teaching. She married James Delzell in June 1989 in Stevens Point and the couple then moved and resided in Minocqua/Woodruff until 2010.
She is survived by her children, 19 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, her second husband, James, and her sister Imogene (Robert) Hanson of Tomahawk.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother who loved swimming, growing flowers, watching the birds, cooking, and being with her family and friends and her children's friends, many of whom called her "mom." Her children always loved their really cool mom. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Paul E. Munck and the loving, caring staff at Brookdale and Heartland Hospice for their commitment to her and her devoted friend Mareda Stowell.
Details for a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Janet Ruth Jensen" education Scholarship at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.