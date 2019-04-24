|
|
Janice A. Newby
Almond - Janice Annette (Teske) Newby was called home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019, Janice was born July 16, 1932, daughter of the late Oscar A. Teske and Eva E. (Adams) Teske-Atkins. After being Prom Queen she married her king and the love of her life, Harland W. Newby on May 26, 1951 in Almond, Wisconsin. Their bond was strong. Together they made an inseparable pair for 68 years, working side by side raising their seven children. She was the rock and heart of the family. Her love and support as a wife, mother, and grandmother was evident in every thing she did.
Janice enjoyed sewing and baking and will be remembered by many for the many dresses and cakes she made. She also enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's school and sporting events. Janice was very strong in her faith and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Almond. Janice and Harland spent many years wintering in Florida where Janice (Tilly) was the scorekeeper for Harland's Lake Placid softball teams.
Janice is survived by her husband, Harland, and the "Seven C's," Carmen (Art) Pagel, Christine (Bob) Barden, Carl (Jody) Newby, Colin (Cindy) Newby, Cheryl Smith, Cindy (Bill) Brandl and Craig (Brenda) Newby. She is further survived by her seventeen grandchildren, Trina (James) Warzynski, Todd (Jennipher) Pagel, Jeffry (Jenny) Barden, Tiffany (Mike) Losinski, Justin Drmolka, Curtis Newby, Tarrah Pagel, Chad (Morgan) Newby, Kimberly (Matt) Jacowski, Lindsay (Jeremy) Smith, Courtney (Corey) Newby-Duchow,Westley (Heather) Schulke, Corey (Kimberly) Newby, Michael Drmolka, Mackenzie Brandl, Carter Newby, and Cami Newby. She will also be sadly missed by her 27 great grandchildren, Dylan, Garret, Meghan, Cole, JennaMarie, Breeley, Mayce, Connor, Gracelyn, Jillian, Kaylee, Ella, Colton, Chase, Aaliyah, Claire, Izabelle, Wyatt, Parker, Ty, Riley, Autumn, Remmy, Levi, Duke, Cambria, and baby girl Schulke due in July. She is also survived by her brothers, Carlyle and Wayne Teske, and sister in law, June (Betty) Judd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother, Roland Teske, her brother and sister in law, Richard and LaRayne (Guth) Teske, her sister and brother in law, Beatrice and Earl Benjamin, her sister in law, Kay Teske, her brother in law(s) and sister in law(s), Howard and Lynndred Newby, Joyce and Kenneth Parmenter, Georgia and Bill Cook, and Winston Judd.
A celebration gathering of Janice's life will be held Wednesday evening, April 24, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1165 County Road D, Almond, continuing Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, just down the road from their home. A Memorial Fund has been established for St John's Lutheran Church in Janice's name.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 24, 2019