Janice Anne Hotchkiss (nee Sitar)
Bancroft - Janice Anne Hotchkiss (nee Sitar) , of Bancroft, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday November 22nd at the Stevens Point Health Services care facility in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Janice was born to parents Michael and Anna Sitar January 19th, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Carl Shurz high school in Chicago in 1955. Janice moved to Bancroft Wisconsin with her Mother and Stepfather where she met and married James Allan Hotchkiss in 1959. Janice and James had three daughters. They were lifelong collectors of antique baby bottle nursers and belonged to the American Collectors Of Infant Feeders, an organization that includes members in the United States and all over the World.
Janice enjoyed working on the local Election Board and belonging to the Homemakers organization. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and also a huge Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Janice is survived by her daughters Ellen Wells (Richard) of Hartland WI, Gail O'Sadnick of Blaine MN and Amy Hotchkiss of Newman Lake WA and also grandchildren Lauren and Dane Wells and Thomas and Alison O'Sadnick. A service will be held at a future to-be-determined date. The family is grateful for all condolences. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com