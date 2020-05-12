|
|
Janice H. Woyak
Stevens Point - Janice H. Woyak, on Monday, May 11th, 2020, of Tigerton, WI (formerly of Plover and Stevens Point, WI), went to her final reward for a life well-lived to meet her husband and other family members who preceded her in death.
Janice was born June 27, 1937, the second child and first daughter of Edward Goretski Sr. and Cecilia (Kostus) Goretski. Being the oldest girl in the family, Janice had to help with all the household chores and taking care of her 11 brothers and sisters as well as attending school in Rosholt, WI.
Janice met her husband Gregory Woyak on a blind date in 1958 and they were married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on May 21, 1960. They had one son, Matthew, born in 1964. Janice was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, baby-sitter for her grandchildren, and caregiver for her husband Gregory for many years as he battled Parkinson's disease. Janice and her husband loved to polka dance and attended every church picnic in Portage and surrounding counties. They enjoyed vacationing together especially to Branson, Missouri and Hawaii.
Janice is survived by her son, Matthew (Emily) Woyak of Plover, WI; two grandsons, Bryce (Josh) and Aaron (Michelle) of Madison, WI; one great granddaughter, Scarlet of Madison; sister, Carole Iwanski of Appleton; brothers, Richard (Delores) Goretski of Wisconsin Rapids, Gary Goretski of Bancroft, Lee (Sandra) Goretski of Mesa, AZ, Dennis, Ralph, and Marv Goretski of Tigerton, WI; sister-in-law, Gerri Woyak of Plover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Edward Goretski Jr., Eugene Goretski and Maynard Goretski; sister, Marie Knapp; sister-in-laws, Bonnie (Adamski) Goretski, Sandra (Zimmerman) Goretski, and Jean (Clark) Goretski; brother-in-laws, Joe (Dorothy) Woyak, Ervin (Moe) Woyak; and sister-in-law, Betty (Tony) Gagas.
During her health battles over the last few years, Janice kept her determination for life and love for family. She was grateful for the care provided by her family allowing her to remain at home. Janice will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Patience is requested from all attendees: the visitation will be held in accordance with Wisconsin's six-foot social distancing guideline and the 'rule of nine'.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Portage County Humane Society, Operation Boot Strap, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020