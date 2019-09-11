Services
Janice M. Grigg


1936 - 2019
Janice M. Grigg Obituary
Janice M. Grigg

Mequon - Janice M. Grigg (nee Yokers) passed peacefully to new life on September, 7, 2019. Jan was born February 6, 1936, to Gerald & Edith Yokers and was raised in Amherst, WI. She married Laurence Grigg, on November 30, 1959, and was like a mother to Larry's son, Bob, in their home in Mequon.

Janice was trained as an artist and worked in the commercial art industry for almost 60 years. In addition, she blessed many others with her talent by doing portraits including the self-portrait shown here.

Janice is survived by her step-son, Robert Grigg (Lynn) Sedona, AZ, her sister, Terri Schneble of Bloomington, IN, her nephews, William Schneble and Dr. Christopher Schneble (Andrea), as well as her sister-in-law, Susan Yokers of Kaukauna, WI. She was preceded in death by her Mother & Father, her brother, Allen Yokers, her niece, Marguerite Yokers Murray, and her husband, Laurence Grigg.

The family is grateful for the caregivers at Lasata Care Center who tended to Jan for almost 10 years and to the caring staff of Horizon Hospice.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
